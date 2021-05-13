Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,976. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

