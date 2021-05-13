Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit