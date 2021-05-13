Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -244.03 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

