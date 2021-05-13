Ambrosus Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $11.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 719,480,170 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,247 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.