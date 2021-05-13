American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.