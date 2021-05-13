American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.08 on Monday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

