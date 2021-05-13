American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 92,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

AMSC stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.