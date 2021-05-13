American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

AWK stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

