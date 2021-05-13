American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

American Well stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 15,627,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,129. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Get American Well alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 over the last 90 days.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.