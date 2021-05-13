Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,664. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

