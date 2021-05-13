Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $299,130.30 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMPH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 205,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $931.74 million, a PE ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

