Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells $9,823,680.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 137.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 218,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

