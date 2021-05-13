Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.63. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,370%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $9.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,954. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

