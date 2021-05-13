Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,207,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $14,850,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $46,947,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 79.1% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

