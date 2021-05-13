Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $302.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

VIAV stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

