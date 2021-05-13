Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $142.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.23 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $610.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.20 million to $620.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $715.43 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,832,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 103,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

