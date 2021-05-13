Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Cohu reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHU. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

COHU stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 760,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

