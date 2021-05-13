Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 664.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 6,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $84.46.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

