Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 897,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 1,499,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

