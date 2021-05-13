Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 1,652,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

