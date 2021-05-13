Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANW opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

