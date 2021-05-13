Analysts Offer Predictions for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,403,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,045,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

