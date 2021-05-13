Analysts Offer Predictions for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.02 million, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.