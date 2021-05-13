Analysts Offer Predictions for UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UGE International in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UGE. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on UGE International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a PE ratio of -22.12. UGE International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

