Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $21.75

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 30.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 100,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,925,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

