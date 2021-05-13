Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

