Analysts Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

