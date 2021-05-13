Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $97.50

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.