Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $81.64

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

SYNH opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $7,825,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

