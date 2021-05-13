Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $80.73

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after buying an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,983,000.

TAL stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

