Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $80.73

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after buying an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,983,000.

TAL stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit