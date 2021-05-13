Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.74

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.41. 52,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

