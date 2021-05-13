Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$130.00

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE WSP traded up C$11.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$125.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.17. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 54.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

