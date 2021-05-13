Analyzing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get BrainsWay alerts:

This table compares BrainsWay and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -34.28% -33.99% -20.36% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BrainsWay and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $23.10 million 6.18 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -17.23 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.13 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrainsWay and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.61%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Medifocus.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, meaning that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.