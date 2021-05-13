Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

