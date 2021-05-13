Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ATRS opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,863,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

