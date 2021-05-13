Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

