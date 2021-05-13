APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

APi Group (NYSE:APG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 1,104,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

