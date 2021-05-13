Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Independent Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 44.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.