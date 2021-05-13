Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.