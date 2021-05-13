Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $329.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.01.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.