Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 9th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Aramark has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.