ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Sells $953,938.08 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 5,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

