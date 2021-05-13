Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

