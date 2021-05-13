Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NYSE ACA traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

