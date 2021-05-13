Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 11.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.71. 12,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $692.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

