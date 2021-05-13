Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Raised to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

