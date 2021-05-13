argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.79.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.37. argenx has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
