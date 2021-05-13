argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.37. argenx has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

