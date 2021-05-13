Argus Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.24.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $281.70 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.