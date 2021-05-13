Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $370.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

NYSE:ANET opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $331.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average of $291.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $25,003,328. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 443.7% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 95,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

