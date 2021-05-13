Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly Sells 23,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $500.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

