ARMOR Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00575871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00230203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.01191133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,313,211 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.